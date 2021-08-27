TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $912,938.73

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $912,938.73 and approximately $6.66 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00849889 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

