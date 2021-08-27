Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$254.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CJT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CJT traded up C$3.05 on Friday, hitting C$207.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,781. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$159.80 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$185.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

