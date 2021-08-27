Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to post $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 172,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,275,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.99. 417,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 20th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

