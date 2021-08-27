BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 2,044,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,915. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.86. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. TheStreet raised BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.14.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

