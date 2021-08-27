Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.54. 1,268,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.88. The stock has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $314.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

