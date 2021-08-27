salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78-6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

CRM stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $266.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.68. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

