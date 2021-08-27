Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Ingredion comprises 1.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

