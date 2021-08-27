Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.96

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 3251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

KHNGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. Analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

