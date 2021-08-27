Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

