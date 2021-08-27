National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 845,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.