Spectrum Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

