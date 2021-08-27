Credit Suisse Group Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$159.58.

TSE:CM traded down C$1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$146.47. 2,797,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,437. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$96.42 and a 12-month high of C$152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.79. The company has a market cap of C$65.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

