dKargo (DKA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.21 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, dKargo has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $172.44 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.75 or 0.00760570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00100927 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

