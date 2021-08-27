Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

ERFSF traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.25.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

