NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.44. The stock had a trading volume of 153,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.63. NICE has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $300.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
