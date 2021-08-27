MVL Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $223.16 million and $13.94 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.75 or 0.00760570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00100927 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,167,558,980 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

