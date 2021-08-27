American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 126,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,473. American Woodmark has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.