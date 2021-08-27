Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $14.39 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 204.7% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 184,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 123,950 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 634,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,106. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $109.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

