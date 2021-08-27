Spectrum Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.30. 1,253,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,598. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

