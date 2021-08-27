Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 68,989 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

KRE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.89. 7,428,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

