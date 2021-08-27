Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

MGAM traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 399 ($5.21). 115,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,989. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 417.50 ($5.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.