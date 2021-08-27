Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 398,063 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

