Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$91.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on L shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

L stock traded down C$0.63 on Friday, reaching C$88.12. 379,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$81.73. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$89.63. The company has a market cap of C$29.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

