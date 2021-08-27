Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:SSL traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,823. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$12.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 40.26.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.