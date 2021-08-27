Public Index Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,200.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and $245,200.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

