Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.47. 4,780,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

