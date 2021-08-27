Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 12,144 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DINT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 5,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,090. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.