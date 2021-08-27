iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.59. 12,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,489. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

