SKALE Network Hits One Day Volume of $42.63 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $411.16 million and $42.63 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.47 or 0.00756470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00100350 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.