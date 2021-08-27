Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

Stevanato Group stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,562. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

STVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

