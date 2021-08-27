EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down 0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,079. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 16.01 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.39.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

