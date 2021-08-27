EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.54.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:EVCM traded down 0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,079. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 16.01 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.39.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
