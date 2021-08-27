CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post sales of $29.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $100.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.75 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.29 million, with estimates ranging from $131.80 million to $135.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CS Disco.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAW shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

CS Disco stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. 83,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,612. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

