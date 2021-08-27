Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,588. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

