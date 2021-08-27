Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.51. 1,451,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

