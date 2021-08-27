Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The company has a market capitalization of $343.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

