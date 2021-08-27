Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $314.54. 1,268,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $314.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.