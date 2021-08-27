Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 175 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in The Middleby by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Middleby by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Middleby by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.65. The stock had a trading volume of 375,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.66. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,659 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

