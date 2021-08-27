Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD traded up $8.72 on Friday, reaching $1,565.61. 54,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,462.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,577.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.