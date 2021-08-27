Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 830,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,927. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

