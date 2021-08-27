Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 140,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

