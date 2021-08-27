Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0338 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Verasity has a total market cap of $150.89 million and approximately $51.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00150716 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

