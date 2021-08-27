Gifto Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.57 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $38.99 million and $6.57 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.47 or 0.00756470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00100350 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

