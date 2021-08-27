Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 191,852 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.93% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. 147,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,290. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59.

