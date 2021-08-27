DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.26. DMC Global reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

BOOM stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $774.65 million, a P/E ratio of 295.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $13,892,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

