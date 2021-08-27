Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Cut by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 62,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,816. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

