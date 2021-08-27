Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 191,727 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,727 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,250.6% in the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 479,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 465,579 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,458.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 662,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 213.0% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 263,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 179,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,092,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997,514. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

