$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

CG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 222,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,589. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,653 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $715,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

