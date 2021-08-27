Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.62. The stock had a trading volume of 400,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

