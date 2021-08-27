Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 1,867 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.96. 446,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.01 billion, a PE ratio of 289.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.93.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

