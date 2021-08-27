Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $86.0-$87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 26,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

